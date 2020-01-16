Louis Thompson: MK Dons sign Norwich midfielder
MK Dons have signed Norwich City midfielder Louis Thompson on loan until the end of the season.
The 25-year-old has become the Dons' third signing of the January transfer window, joining Canaries team-mate Carlton Morris and former Swindon Town team-mate Ben Gladwin.
"The team are playing a great brand of football and I wanted to get down here and be a part of that," Thompson said.
"Hopefully I can take to it like a duck to water."
The former Wales Under-21 international made eight appearances for Norwich's promotion-winning side last season.
He spent five seasons with Swindon, and joined Shrewsbury on loan for the first half of the 2019-20 campaign.
