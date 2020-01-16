Nick Anderton: Carlisle United sign Blackpool defender

Nick Anderton went on loan to Accrington Stanley in 2018

Carlisle United have signed Blackpool left-back Nick Anderton on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old defender, once a youth target for the Cumbrians, moved to Bloomfield Road from Barrow in 2017.

"He'll bring experience, quality and strength. I'm very excited that he's here," head coach Chris Beech said.

"He's gone about his career the hard way, but that means he's got real character and it sometimes helps a player to become very committed."

Anderton's most recent appearance for Blackpool was a Leasing.com Trophy fixture at Brunton Park in October.

"I know this is a challenge he's looking forward to. He wants to make an impact and he wants to help us to win games," Beech added.

"He knows he has to earn the right to be in the team, but he's coming here very focused and in a positive frame of mind."

