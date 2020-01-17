Brennan Dickenson: Exeter City sign Milton Keynes Dons winger on short-term deal

Brennan Dickenson scored 15 goals in three seasons with Colchester United before his summer move to MK Dons

Exeter City have signed MK Dons winger Brennan Dickenson on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old moved to Milton Keynes in the summer but has struggled to make the team, scoring one goal in 13 games and making just two league starts.

Dickenson will help Exeter's injury hit left side, with Jack Sparkes, Craig Woodman and Lee Holmes all out

"He's shown time and time again in his career just what a good player he is," manager Matt Taylor told BBC Sport.

"For whatever reason it's not worked at MK Dons and we're the beneficiaries of that.

"Hopefully he gives us balance on the left side and gives us competition down that left side.

"He's got pace, power, he can deliver the ball and he can score a goal."

