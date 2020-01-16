Swansea City: Boss Cooper happy to be trusted with youngsters

Rhian Brewster came through the youth system at Chelsea

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper says the club's loan deals show they are trusted to bring the best out of young talents.

Cooper insist he has not offered guaranteed games to his new arrivals.

Chelsea's Connor Gallagher, teammate Marc Guehi and Liverpool's Rhian Brewster have all agreed moves to the Championship club in January.

"Our expectations are really high. They've got to be able to handle that, not just on matchdays but every single day," Cooper told BBC Sport Wales.

"They've come in to make a difference and there is no guarantees in team selection."

Swansea lie one place outside the Championship play-offs on goal difference and Gallagher - who has signed until the end of the season after being recalled from a similar stay at Charlton - could make his debut in Saturday's home fixture with Wigan Athletic.

Cooper says he is excited by the deal and believes Swansea's reputation for developing potential helped them see off rivals for his signature.

"We are a club that likes young players and will continue to give young players an opportunity, our own as well," said Cooper. "We play young players and believes in them and believe they can thrive in a Championship environment.

"If other clubs loaning players out can see that then it works for them as well."

Swansea's opted against signing players last January and their bid for the play-offs under Graham Potter ultimately fell short.

Cooper says the arrivals this month underlined his belief there is ambition at the club.

Cardiff City 0-0 Swansea City: Cooper 'frustrated' in a good way

He had previously suggested the club would struggle to make even loans happen during January, with Swansea still dealing with financial constraints following relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

"I thought that would be the case - but the three players brought in were not decided on finances, they were decided on wanting to be here, and that's important," he added.

"But I don't think there'll be any more players coming in. I think it's likely players will leave but there's no updates or names to mention at the moment."

Cooper confirmed Wales defender Joe Rodon has returned to training, but Mike van der Hoorn could face another three weeks out.