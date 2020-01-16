Wrexham sign midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn

Davis Keillor-Dunn
Davis Keillor-Dunn (right) left Ross County in September 2019 after requesting more game time

Wrexham have signed midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn until the end of the season.

The 22-year old has previously had spells at Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Chesterfield and Ross County.

Most recently Keillor-Dunn played 11 games for Falkirk on loan.

"It's a perfect match, I've heard a lot about the club and the supporters, it's a really good move for me," Keillor-Dunn said of joining National League side Wrexham.

"I can't wait to get going."

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you