Michael Nottingham: Crewe Alexandra sign defender on loan from Blackpool
- From the section Crewe
Crewe Alexandra have signed defender Michael Nottingham from League One side Blackpool on loan until the end of the season.
The 30-year-old Saint Kitts and Nevis international joined Blackpool from Salford in 2018 and has made 45 appearances for the club.
Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansfield said: "We wish him all the very best.
"This is a good move for Michael and one where he'll get the opportunity to play on a more consistent basis again."
