Hayley Raso: Everton Women sign Australia forward for undisclosed fee

Hayley Raso played in all four of Australia's matches at last summer's World Cup

Women's Super League club Everton have signed Australia's Hayley Raso from Brisbane Roar for an undisclosed fee.

The former Portland Thorns forward, 25, becomes the Toffees' third new addition of this winter's WSL transfer window, which closes on 23 January.

England midfielder Izzy Christiansen and England Under-21 goalkeeper Sandy MacIver have also rejoined the club.

Raso will be free to play for Everton from mid-February, after featuring in Olympic qualifiers for her country.

"It means so much to me to sign for Everton," she said. "I'm extremely excited to make the move to develop myself and continue my footballing journey at this amazing club.

"Everton is a world-class club. The facilities, staff and players are among the best and I'm proud to be able to join."

Willie Kirk's side are seventh in the WSL with five wins and five losses from their 10 league matches this term.