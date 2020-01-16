Joe Montemurro: Arsenal Women boss happy without Emirates Stadium fixture

All 4,000 tickets for Arsenal's match at home to Chelsea on Sunday have sold out

Arsenal Women boss Joe Montemurro says they must fill their ground regularly before aiming to play Women's Super League games at the Emirates Stadium.

Leaders Arsenal host title rivals Chelsea on Sunday at Meadow Park, the venue they share with Boreham Wood FC.

The Gunners boss also played down the prospect of the women's team playing at the Emirates in a double-header on the same day as Mikel Arteta's men's side.

Tickets for Sunday's WSL match between the London rivals have sold out.

"That's fantastic. It's an amazing opportunity to showcase women's football," Montemurro said. "Congratulations to everyone for an amazing event.

"We need a couple more though. One or two more and then I think we can start to send a message to play in the bigger stadiums.

"It's a one-off situation and we need to be consistent, we need it to be a week-to-week scenario."

Double-header games 'double-edged sword'

In July, Montemurro's side faced Bayern Munich in a friendly at the Emirates, as part of the reformed Emirates Cup competition.

But they have not played a WSL game at the stadium since a 3-1 win over Chelsea in 2012, in front of a crowd of 5,052.

The game against Bayern was part of a double-header with the men's side, who kicked off their match against Lyon two hours and 45 minutes later than the women's kick-off.

But the Australian coach says there are downsides to the format.

"I think double-headers have a double-edged sword scenario," he added. "A double-header, yes, ok, people are coming because the men are playing afterwards, but is it real?

"I would like to think that we can do it on our own and do it in a way where we standalone as a game.

"We love playing at Boreham Wood. It's our little home, we know the size of it, we know the scale of it and we feel comfortable there.

"Any big competitive game, we're happy to play at Boreham Wood."

The Gunners, who reached the last four of the Continental League Cup with a 1-0 win over Reading on Wednesday, have a three point lead at the top of the WSL over second-placed Manchester City.

Unbeaten Chelsea are a point further back in third spot but have a game in hand and beat Arsenal in October's reverse fixture at Kingsmeadow.