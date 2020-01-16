Luke McGee: Bradford City sign Portsmouth goalkeeper on loan
-
- From the section Bradford
Bradford City have signed Portsmouth goalkeeper Luke McGee on loan until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old has not featured for the League One side this campaign.
The former Tottenham trainee arrives after Bantams number one Richard O'Donnell was ruled out for up to a month with a hamstring injury.
"It feels really good to be here and I cannot wait to get going," McGee, who could make his debut against Scunthorpe on Saturday, told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.