Martin Samuelsen: Hull City sign West Ham forward for undisclosed fee

Martin Samuelsen had six loan spells away from West Ham

Hull City have signed West Ham forward Martin Samuelsen for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 22-year-old Norwegian previously worked with Tigers boss Grant McCann during a loan spell with Peterborough.

"The manager was a big influence on me during my time there and I'm looking forward to working with him again," Samuelsen told the club website.

He has been on loan at Norwegian club Haugesund, but could make his Hull debut in Saturday's trip to Derby.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.