Liverpool v Man Utd: Name the highest-scoring teenagers in the Premier League

Mason Greenwood, 18, is the youngest scorer in the Premier League this season

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Sunday hoping to end runaway leaders Liverpool's unbeaten run in the Premier League.

With forward Marcus Rashford picking up a back injury during United's 1-0 FA Cup replay win over Wolves, the stage could be set for Mason Greenwood to continue his good run of form.

The 18-year-old has scored four league goals this season and been described as a "killer in the box" by team-mate Juan Mata. However, he has a few more to net before he joins the list of highest-scoring teenagers in the Premier League.

We've picked out 11 players who ran riot in front of goal during their early years in the competition for various clubs.

Read the clues below and try to identify as many as you can in two minutes. Good luck!

