Neil Etheridge: Goalkeeper may stay at Cardiff City with Joe Day leaving instead

Joe Day has made only one substitute appearance in the Championship since joining Cardiff City on a free transfer from Newport County in June 2019

Neil Harris says Neil Etheridge could stay at Cardiff City and that fellow goalkeeper Joe Day may leave instead.

Etheridge, 29, was dropped for Sunday's draw with Swansea City amid talk of a possible move to West Ham United.

But after the Hammers signed Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph, Etheridge may remain at Cardiff.

"It wasn't that I ever felt Neil was close to going to West Ham, it was just that a lot of speculation is not always easy for the boy," said manager Harris.

"He is still our player obviously. Nothing's changed."

Etheridge has been a regular - when fit - since joining Cardiff from Walsall in 2017, but Alex Smithies was picked ahead of him against Swansea.

Smithies kept his place for Wednesday's FA Cup win at Carlisle United with Day, a summer signing from Newport County, on the bench.

Harris says he only he wants two senior goalkeepers and that means 29-year-old Day - who has made only two Cardiff appearances - could depart on loan during the January transfer window.

"If we end up with Neil and Alex, two really good goalkeepers, then there may be an opportunity for Joe Day to go and play some football, which he craves," Harris added.

"We will have to see. We'll take one day at a time. What I do know is that I have got three very good goalkeepers."

Smithies, who is also 29, looks favourite to start when Cardiff go to Birmingham in the Championship on Saturday.

Harris felt the former Queens Park Rangers man had done nothing wrong despite conceding three times in the cup triumph at Carlisle.

"Alex couldn't do anything with the goals," he added.

"It's another 90 minutes for him after a really solid display at the weekend, which vindicated his selection."