Krystian Bielik: Derby County midfielder has season ended by knee injury

Krystian Bielik was shown an early red card in his last appearance for Derby, a 2-1 win against Charlton on 30 December

Derby midfielder Krystian Bielik will miss the rest of the season after suffering a "significant" knee injury playing for the club's under-23 side.

The 22-year-old featured for the Rams youngsters against Tottenham on Monday ahead of his planned return from a three-game suspension.

His ban followed a red card in the win over Charlton on 30 December.

Rams boss Phillip Cocu said the full extent of the injury is not known because the knee remains inflamed.

Poland international Bielik has made 21 appearances for Derby since arriving from Arsenal on a five-year deal in the summer.