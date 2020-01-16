Mark Kennedy: Macclesfield Town name ex-Republic of Ireland winger as head coach

Mark Kennedy worked as interim boss of Wolves' Under-23 side before leaving the club in December 2019

Financially troubled League Two side Macclesfield Town have named ex-Republic of Ireland winger Mark Kennedy as their new head coach.

The 43-year-old has been appointed on a deal that runs initially until the end of the season.

He is third boss to hold the post at Macclesfield this term, with Sol Campbell and his successor Daryl McMahon both resigning.

Kennedy was part of Campbell's back-room team at Moss Rose last season.

More recently, he has worked with Wolves' Under-23 side, having previously coached at Manchester City's academy and worked as a first-team coach at Ipswich Town.

Former Crystal Palace and Southampton defender Danny Butterfield and Danny Whitaker, a Macclesfield club great who has worked as interim boss, have been named as Kennedy's assistants.

"Mark is a passionate and incredibly well-respected figure, who we are delighted to be able to welcome to the club," a Macclesfield statement read.

Kennedy, whose 16-year professional playing career saw him feature for teams including Liverpool, Manchester City, Wolves and Cardiff City, takes over a beleaguered club battling to avoid relegation from the English Football League.

Macclesfield are 22nd in the table, just five points above bottom club Stevenage, having had six points deducted for non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil a fixture against Crewe on 7 December, although the Silkmen last week confirmed that they would appeal against the points penalty.

Kennedy's appointment comes just a day after the club, which owner Amar Alkadhi says he is in the process of selling after accepting a bid "in principle", had a winding-up petition over an unpaid tax bill adjourned for a 10th time.

HM Revenue & Customs' petition, which was backed by ex-boss Campbell, will now be reconsidered on 25 March.