Jordan Archer: Fulham sign Scotland and former Millwall goalkeeper

Jordan Archer of Oxford United
Archer arrives from a one-month spell at Oxford United, where he featured in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester City

Fulham have signed goalkeeper Jordan Archer on a free transfer from Oxford United until the end of the season.

The club have an option to extend the former Millwall keeper's deal by a further 12 months.

"Fulham are playing good, attractive football," the 26-year-old Scotland international told the club website.

"There are top quality players here, so to be a part of this group is something I couldn't turn down."

Archer, a Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, previously had a successful spell at Millwall, making 166 appearances after signing a permanent deal in 2015.

Last month, he joined League One side Oxford as short-term cover for first-choice keeper Simon Eastwood.

He played eight games in all competitions and kept three clean sheets in six league matches.

