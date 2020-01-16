Jurgen Klopp: Could Liverpool boss lead a club like Rotherham to the Premier League?

Would a job swap between Rotherham boss Paul Warne and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp work both ways?

Everything Jurgen Klopp touches seems to turn to wins for Liverpool this season as the European and world club champions look destined for more trophies in 2020.

According to some pundits, the German is so tactically astute he could also work wonders at clubs lower down the footballing pyramid.

But how well would he cope without the playing and financial riches currently at his disposal at Anfield compared with the situation Rotherham boss Paul Warne finds himself in?

Sky Sports pundit and former Arsenal and England midfielder Paul Merson thinks Klopp could turn the Millers into a top-flight team.

"I'm a great lover of Klopp," Merson said. "I could use any team here, but I'm just going to say Rotherham... I think Klopp could go to Rotherham and take them to the Premier League in time. He's that good."

But Warne has other ideas as the manager of a club who have never played higher than the second tier.

"I think the German coaching badges are a lot better than the English ones," he joked.

Warne experienced relegation from the Championship last season with a squad in which the highest-paid player was on £5,500 a week.

"Jurgen is a lot more experienced than me," Warne said. "I can understand Paul Merson's comments because Klopp at the moment is head and shoulders above.

"But if he got us to the Premier League, wow. I hope my chairman hasn't read that.

"I'm not sure he could bring Mane and Firmino here, though. I don't think the wage structure will work."

Rotherham are top of League One on goal difference as they bid to make an immediate return to the Championship.

And Warne, who originally took charge as caretaker manager in December 2016, has already masterminded one League One promotion at the New York Stadium.

Would those sort of credentials help the 46-year-old if he was put in charge at Anfield?

"I'm not sure if I could win the Champions League. I haven't been involved in many Champions League games, so my experience isn't really up there," he said.

"I reckon I might be able to win the Premier League with Liverpool this year - if I took over now I would give myself a good chance.

"I don't want a job swap because I don't want to commute, that is too far for me, so if he did want to take the job..."