Jack Clarke: QPR sign Tottenham Hotspur winger on loan

Jack Clarke joined Tottenham from Leeds last summer before being loaned back

Queens Park Rangers have signed Tottenham winger Jack Clarke on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at former club Leeds but made just three appearances and was recalled earlier this month.

Clarke could make his debut for the R's against the Whites on Saturday.

"I'm really pleased to bring Jack in - he is a talented, young, hungry player with lots of energy and quality," boss Mark Warburton told the club website.

