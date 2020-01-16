Agus Medina: Birmingham City midfielder loaned back to Spanish club Cornella
-
- From the section Birmingham
Birmingham City midfielder Agus Medina has rejoined Spanish club UE Cornella on loan until the end of June.
The 25-year-old moved to St Andrew's last summer on a two-year contract.
But he has only played twice for Blues, in a Carabao Cup defeat by Portsmouth and as a substitute in the home Championship game against Bristol City.
He has made appearances for Birmingham's Under-23 side, but has now returned to Segunda B club Cornella home in the hope of more game-time.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.