Agus Medina: Birmingham City midfielder loaned back to Spanish club Cornella

Agus Medina
Agus Medina (left) made his debut for Birmingham when they were beaten 3-0 by Portsmouth in August

Birmingham City midfielder Agus Medina has rejoined Spanish club UE Cornella on loan until the end of June.

The 25-year-old moved to St Andrew's last summer on a two-year contract.

But he has only played twice for Blues, in a Carabao Cup defeat by Portsmouth and as a substitute in the home Championship game against Bristol City.

He has made appearances for Birmingham's Under-23 side, but has now returned to Segunda B club Cornella home in the hope of more game-time.

