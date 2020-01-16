Oli McBurnie: Sheff Utd boss Chris Wilder 'relates' to striker but calls for 'responsibility'

Oli McBurnie (centre in black hat) has scored four goals for Sheffield United since he joined them for £20m in August

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says it was "refreshing" to see striker Oli McBurnie supporting Swansea City in their draw at Cardiff despite the striker being warned over his conduct.

Former Swansea player McBurnie, 23, was spoken to by the Football Association after being seen making an obscene gesture during last weekend's fixture.

Wilder says the warning was "quite right" and has also spoken to McBurnie.

"We reminded him that he has a responsibility," said Wilder, 52.

"He's a footballer and with social media and cameras everywhere you can't get involved. He must represent himself, more than anything, a touch better and he understands that."

McBurnie left Swansea to become Sheffield United's record signing during the summer in a £20m move and has scored four times since.

His behaviour at the Cardiff City Stadium was defended by several pundits, with former Manchester United defender Gary Neville insisting the conduct was "the most normal thing I've seen".

Wilder pointed to McBurnie's eye-catching clothing at the fixture by joking he "didn't really go in camouflage disguise" and said he could "relate" to the Scotland striker.

"I have no problem with Oli going back to watch them, he has a big connection there," Wilder added.

"There was a time when I was a player at other clubs, and when I was a manager at other clubs, that I would rush back to Sheffield to go and watch United, or away from home.

"I think it's refreshing that he wants to go and watch games of football. We just had a word with him on the other bit [gesture]. As far as I'm concerned we move on now."