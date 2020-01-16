Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, AC Milan, Sunderland, St Johnstone, Dundee, Shankland, Hickey

AC Milan are considering a potential bid for either Hearts 17-year-old Aaron Hickey or Wigan Athletic 22-year-old Anthonee Robinson as a replacement for full-back Ricardo Rodriguez, who is being allowed to move to Fenerbahce. (Sky Sports via insidefutbol.com)

Celtic target Fabricio Bruno is a free agent after the 23-year-old centre-half paid Cruzeiro 500,000 Brazilian dollars to terminate his contract in return for withdrawing his legal action against the club. (Globo Esporte via Daily Record)

Celtic look likely to miss out on signing Slovenia striker Andraz Sporar with the Slovan Bratislava 25-year-old poised to sign a four-and-a-half year contract for Sporting Lisbon after a fee of £6m was agreed between the clubs. (A Bola via Daily Record)

Patryk Klimala, who has signed for Celtic from Jagiellonia Bialystok for a fee of £3.5m, has claimed that he knocked back a host of offers from other clubs, including big clubs in Italy, to join the Scottish champions, (The Herald)

A transfer bid from Queens Park Rangers for Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland is likely to be sanctioned if he impresses for Dundee United against Hibernian, with the English Championship club's director of football, Les Ferdinand, due to watch their Scottish Cup tie. (Daily Record)

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is poised to join English League One club Sunderland on loan. (The Scotsman)

Greg Docherty, the 23-year-old Rangers midfielder looking for regular first-team football, would prefer to join Sunderland on loan for the remainder of the season rather than Charlton Athletic. (Northern Echo)

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy, the 30-year-old who has struggled for games since recovering from a serious knee injury, is poised to join English League One club Burton Albion on loan this week. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen are on the verge of sealing a five-figure deal to sign 18-year-old Ross County midfielder Mark Gallagher on a two-and-a-half year contract. (Daily Star, print edition)

Dundee have agreed a deal with St Johnstone to sign 26-year-old midfielder Ross Callachan, who has only featured four times for the Perth side this season. (The Courier, print edition)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross may be forced into the transfer market after midfielder Stevie Mallan was ruled out for two months through injury. (Scottish Sun)

Ivory Coast midfielder Ismaila Soro, who is poised to join Celtic in a £2m move from Bnei Yehuda this week, was so determined to help his club progress in Europe that the 21-year-old played on just a day after the passing of his father. (The National)

Stranraer manager Frank McKeown says his side's Scottish Cup tie with Rangers can fund the League One strugglers for years. (Glasgow Evening Times)