Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side are the first team since Arsenal in 2001-02 to score in their first 22 Premier League matches of the season

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will again be without Ruben Vinagre due to his hamstring injury.

Diogo Jota may return after a dead leg, while Willy Boly is also nearing a comeback from an ankle problem.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho returned from injury against Manchester United and could start for the first time since November.

Dejan Lovren is back in full training, but midfielders James Milner and Naby Keita remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: The two busiest top-flight teams in England meet at Molineux in what should be a really enjoyable encounter. This will be Wolves' 40th match of the season and Liverpool's 39th.

It's easy to forget that, amid the summer toil of the Europa League qualifying rounds, Wolves took only four points from their first six league games of the season.

They have been superb ever since, and could well bridge the five-point gap currently separating them from fourth place. Make no mistake, Liverpool's 13-match winning run in the Premier League will be sorely tested.

But Liverpool are Liverpool - and they generally find a way.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk: "We already know how good, for example, Wolves are. The tactics they have, the players they have and the manager is fantastic.

"What we try to do is to prepare very well and we already know it's going to be a very tough game. It makes it easier to prepare when you know it's going to be tough, when you know there are going to be difficult moments."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everything about Wolves is impressive - their head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, their style of play and their threat going forward. They are a very skilful outfit.

Do I think they are going to be the team to end Liverpool's long unbeaten run? Not quite, because Wolves are not brilliant at home, but this is still the Reds' most difficult game for a long time - and I am going for a draw here.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Ride bassist Steve Queralt

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won just one of the 11 Premier League meetings and have lost the last six, scoring just once in those games.

The Reds haven't lost away against Wolves in league competition since August 1981.

The only three players to score a Premier League goal for Wolves against Liverpool are Kenny Miller, Stephen Ward and Steven Fletcher. Miller's was the only one scored at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have earned 18 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, seven more than any other team.

They have led for just 305 minutes in the top flight this campaign, the least amount of any side. In contrast, Liverpool have led for the most: 1,160 minutes.

Since the beginning of last season, only Liverpool and Manchester City have managed more points against established top-six opposition than Wolves, who have taken 24.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side are unbeaten in their past seven home evening kick-offs in the Premier League (7pm or later), winning five and drawing two.

Wolves have scored 68% of their league goals after half-time since the start of last season, the highest proportion of any current top-flight side.

They have conceded the first goal in a league-high 16 games this season, including each of the last seven.

Liverpool