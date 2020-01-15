Matty Kennedy: St Johnstone midfielder signs Aberdeen pre-contract

Aberdeen have beaten Hearts to the pre-contract signing of St Johnstone midfielder Matty Kennedy.

The 25-year-old will move to Pittodrie next term on a three-year deal.

Kennedy has scored five goals in 21 appearances since joining Tommy Wright's side in June, earning a first Northern Ireland call-up in October.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said he showed a "real desire" to move north "when there were other options available to him".

More to follow.

