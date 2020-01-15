Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal forward stays at club after rejecting another loan move

Nketiah has scored three goals in 19 games in all competitions for Arsenal, although he has only started three matches

Forward Eddie Nketiah will stay at Arsenal for the rest of the season rather than go back out on loan.

The 20-year-old was linked with a loan move to Championship side Bristol City after being recalled from a loan spell at Leeds United earlier this month.

Nketiah only started two league games for Leeds, although he did score five goals in his spell at Elland Road.

Arsenal are without top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the next three matches through suspension.

The Gabon striker, who has scored 14 Premier League goals this season, was shown a straight red card in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace, with the Gunners failing in their attempt to have his three-game ban overturned.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored six times for the Gunners in 2019-20, record signing Nicolas Pepe has only grabbed five goals, although there have also been eight goals in all competitions from 18-year-old striker Gabriel Martinelli.

Nketiah came through the Arsenal academy and has scored three senior goals for them - two in a 2-1 League Cup fourth-round win over Norwich in October 2017 and one in a 3-1 victory over Burnley in May in their final league game of 2018-19.

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League, in the fourth round of the FA Cup and the last 32 of the Europa League.