Football gossip: Barkley, Eriksen, Cavani, Kurzawa, Dakonam, Piatek

West Ham are planning a loan bid for Chelsea's England midfielder Ross Barkley, 26, who played under Hammers boss David Moyes at Everton. (Mirror)

Tottenham are in talks to sign Cape Verde striker Ze Luis, 28, on loan from Porto. (Record - in Portuguese)

Inter Milan have agreed personal terms with Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, over a permanent move this month but Tottenham want the Italian side to double their bid of 10m euros. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, 32, is also out of contract in the summer but Paris St-Germain have told Atletico Madrid to raise their offer of 10m euros to 30m. (Marca - in Spanish)

Arsenal are lining up a £6m move for PSG's French left-back Layvin Kurzawa, 27, before he becomes a free agent in the summer. (Sun)

The Gunners and local rivals Tottenham are among five Premier League clubs chasing Getafe's Togo centre-back Djene Dakonam, 28, for whom Monaco have already had a bid turned down. (Sun)

Spurs will face competition from Sevilla this month in a bid to land AC Milan's Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek, 24. (Mail)

The swap deal involving Inter Milan striker Matteo Politano and Roma left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, both 26, is on hold as Inter have asked Spinazzola to undergo more fitness tests on Thursday. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Barcelona are close to signing Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes, 21, from Palmeiras for 7m euros, plus a potential 4m in add-ons. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Barca are also monitoring the progress of 17-year-old Japanese midfielder Jun Nishikawa, who currently plays for Cerezo Osaka. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

AC Milan's Swiss full-back Ricardo Rodriguez, 27, has chosen to go out on loan to Fenerbahce rather than PSV Eindhoven, with a view to a permanent move for 6m euros. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Southampton will not sell Che Adams this month as boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has ordered the board to keep the English striker, 23. (Express)

Dutch full-back Mike van Beijnen, the son of Frenkie de Jong's agent, has left Barcelona without playing a game - six months after the 20-year-old signed a deal with a 100m euro release clause. (Mail)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas has hinted he could leave Marseille after ex-West Ham and Sheffield Wednesday chief executive Paul Aldridge was appointed as a 'special advisor' without his knowledge. (Le Parisien - in French)

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty, 23, would prefer to join Sunderland on loan for the remainder of the season rather than Charlton. (Northern Echo)