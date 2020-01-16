Gareth McAuley doubts wisdom of Kyle Lafferty's Sunderland move

McAuley and Lafferty celebrate Northern Ireland's win over Ukraine at the Euro 2016 finals

Gareth McAuley has expressed doubts over the wisdom of his former Northern Ireland team-mate Kyle Lafferty's move to League One side Sunderland.

Striker Lafferty, 32, has signed a deal until the end of the season.

"What Kyle needs and what Phil Parkinson's managerial style is are two very different things," said McAuley, who played with Lafferty at Rangers.

"I just think they'll be at loggerheads the way Kyle is around training, how he applies himself and does things."

"It's good for Kyle in the sense that it's a short-term contract because he needs to produce and he needs to produce quickly with only four months until the end of the season," the former international defender told BBC Sport NI's Irish League Behaviour podcast.

"If he is released by Sunderland where does he go after that so he has to produce."

Former Burnley, Rangers and Hearts player Lafferty moved to the Stadium of Light having last featured for Norwegian club Sarpsborg 08.

"I'm looking forward to working with Kyle and pleased to work with him," Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson said earlier this week after signing the forward, who has played 73 times and scored 20 goals for his country.

Sunderland lie seventh in the League One table but McAuley says they "are a club who should not be where they are".

"Is the dressing room there going to be disciplined enough to help Kyle where he needs help?," added the ex-West Brom defender.

"Having spent a year in the dressing room with Kyle he can rub people up the wrong way.

"I hope I'm wrong, I hope he bangs in the goals every week, because Northern Ireland need him in the team and they need goals."