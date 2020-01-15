Jurgen Klinsmann: 'No problem' with coaching paperwork, says Hertha Berlin boss

Klinsmann was appointed as Hertha Berlin manager on 27 November, until the end of the season, after the Bundesliga side sacked Ante Covic

Hertha Berlin boss Jurgen Klinsmann has said that there is "no problem" with his coaching licence, after reports claimed it was no longer valid.

German newspaper Bild claimed the ex-Germany and USA boss, 55, may not have been allowed on the touchline for Sunday's match against Bayern Munich.

Klinsmann says the licence is at his Californian home and paperwork was sent to the German Football Association.

The German FA (DFB) says the documents are being checked.

In a Facebook chat with fans on Wednesday, the ex-Spurs striker said: "That [licence] is somewhere at home in California, in some drawer somewhere. We will find it.

"I have now mailed all the things that the German FA (DFB) needs. So things are in order. No problem."

Klinsmann was appointed Hertha coach at the end of November and the team sit 12th in the Bundesliga.

Tobias Haupt, head of the DFB Academy, the unit tasked with devising and organising coach education, said: "Klinsmann is a true thoroughbred coach, German football owes him a lot, and he is one of the national team honorary captains.

"That said, of course certain rules also apply to him. That is now being checked."

Haupt added: "We know that over the last few years he has actively sought to widen his coaching horizon by taking part in further training courses, for example in Mexico and Brazil, where maybe less attention was paid to issuing badges or certificates.

"Together with the DFL [the German football league] and Jurgen himself, we will discuss specific measures allowing him to close whatever gaps will be identified, for example by enrolling in the elite coach refresher course in Mainz in February."