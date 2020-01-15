Italian Coppa Italia
AC Milan2SPAL0

AC Milan v SPAL

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 90Donnarumma
  • 12ContiBooked at 33mins
  • 24Kjaer
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 7Castillejo AzuagaBooked at 41mins
  • 33Krunic
  • 4Bennacer
  • 5Bonaventura
  • 18Rebic
  • 9Piatek

Substitutes

  • 1Begovic
  • 8Fernández Saez
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 21Ibrahimovic
  • 39Tolentino Coelho de Lima
  • 46Gabbia
  • 79Kessié
  • 84Soncin
  • 94Brescianini
  • 98Maldini

SPAL

  • 99Berisha
  • 40Tomovic
  • 23Vicari
  • 3dos Santos de Paulo
  • 21Strefezza
  • 11Murgia
  • 95Jankovic
  • 14Dabo
  • 96Tunjov
  • 43Paloschi
  • 10Floccari

Substitutes

  • 4Cionek
  • 8Valoti
  • 13Reca
  • 22Thiam
  • 25Letica
  • 31Di Francesco
  • 66Salamon
  • 67Cannistrà
  • 94Cuellar
  • 97Zanchetta
  • 98Mastrilli
Referee:
Davide Ghersini

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamSPAL
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Wednesday 15th January 2020

