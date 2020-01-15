Kate Longhurst: West Ham midfielder signs new deal with Women's Super League club

Longhurst (right) featured in West Ham's debut Women's Super League match, scoring their first goal in the competition

West Ham midfielder Kate Longhurst has signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal, the club has confirmed.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Hammers from Liverpool in 2018, will remain at the club until 2022.

"This is a club that is very close to my heart so it's a big thing for me to commit my future here," Longhurst told the club website.

"It's really important for me to be settled and know that I'm somewhere I'll love coming to every day."

Longhurst, whose side lost to Manchester City in last season's FA Cup final, has made 45 appearances in all competitions, including all but one of the Hammers' matches last season.

"I have spoken before about Kate's professionalism, drive and passion for this club and this team, and she is a hugely important player for us both on and off the pitch," head coach Matt Beard said.

"Kate is the embodiment of the traits we, and our supporters, hold so highly in the players and I know she will give everything for this shirt over the next two-and-a-half years."