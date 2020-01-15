Australia fires: Brighton match Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy donations

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan made five saves against Everton on Saturday

Brighton are matching the personal donations of Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy to a wildlife rescue fund in Australia in response to the bushfire crisis.

The club said it will contribute over 30,000 Australian dollars (£15,870).

Keeper Ryan donated A$28,000 (£14,816) to Wires Wildlife Rescue after 56 saves were made in the Premier League last weekend, having pledged A$500 per save.

He and fellow Australian Mooy also made contributions via the Australian players' association.

"This is a fantastic gesture by the club," said Ryan.

"Adversity can bring out the best in people and it's so humbling to see the response in the past few days."

At least 28 people have died and an estimated 10 million hectares (100,000 sq km) of land in Australia has burned since 1 July.

"It's heartbreaking seeing the devastation ripping through Australia, and we have seen the effect it's had on two of our players first hand," said Brighton chief executive Paul Barber.

"We felt it was right to show our support for the two players and match their incredible generosity."