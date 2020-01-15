James McPake: Dundee will not be 'bullied' in transfer market

Dundee have been unable to bring Hearts striker Craigh Wighton back to Dens Park

Dundee will not be "bullied" by other clubs, says manager James McPake, after Hearts "changed the goalposts" in their quest to re-sign Craig Wighton.

The Scottish Championship club were priced out of a deal for the striker.

The former Dundee frontman, 22, is not part of new manager Daniel Stendel's plans and has 18 months of his Tynecastle deal remaining.

"People think that because it is Dundee you can pay more," McPake told BBC Scotland.

"We are not going to be bullied from any club just because Craig has been a Dundee player, or just because we are the bigger club that is chasing Craig, and they changed the goalposts for us.

"We have got what we believe is a way of doing things and it is not going to change just because a club feel that we can pay more money than we are offering."

Dundee, who sit fourth in the second tier, host top-flight Motherwell in Saturday's Scottish Cup fourth-round tie live on BBC Scotland.

McPake hopes to retain former Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans, despite the 32-year-old recently holding talks with English League One side MK Dons.

"I don't need to ask him, no news is good news," McPake said. "I'm avoiding him, just saying 'good morning' and 'see you later' to him, and talking to him on the training pitch.

"Graham is an ultimate professional, whatever is going on in his head. He will be playing live on TV on Saturday night for Dundee.

"The only reason Graham would not be involved is if he gets a sickness bug or an injury, but he will be on that pitch and he will be looking forward to Saturday."