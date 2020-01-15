Leonardo Spinazzola: Inter Milan to sign Roma left-back in swap deal

Leonardo Spinazzola's move to Inter Milan is likely to affect Ashley Young's chances of joining the club

Inter Milan are set to sign Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola in a swap deal that will see striker Matteo Politano move the other way.

Left-back Spinazzola, 26, was having a medical at Inter on Wednesday.

Inter boss Antonio Conte switched his attention to the Italian after Ashley Young failed to secure an early release from his Manchester United contract.

Spinazzola's arrival is expected to reduce Young's chances of joining Inter at the end of the season.

The United left-back, 34, is out of contract at Old Trafford in June.

Italian striker Politano, 26, is returning to the club where he started his career, having progressed through the Roma youth set-up before spells with Perugia, Pescara and Sassuolo.

Inter, meanwhile, are continuing their pursuit of Tottenham's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen and Chelsea's French forward Olivier Giroud.

Conte knows both men from his time at Chelsea and feels their Premier League experience will help Inter's Serie A title battle with Juventus.

Inter officials are expected to travel to London to try to push both deals closer to completion, although fees with Tottenham and Chelsea are still to be agreed.