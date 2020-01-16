Coventry City v Birmingham: Clubs agree near 50:50 ticket split for St Andrew's FA Cup tie
-
- From the section Coventry
Coventry City and Birmingham City will both have around half of the available tickets for their FA Cup fourth-round tie at St Andrew's on 25 January.
As the designated 'home' side, Coventry, who are groundsharing with Blues this season, will have use of the home dressing room.
The two clubs have come to an agreement over the ticket allocation.
But Blues supporters will not be allowed to use their traditional Tilton Road home end.
Birmingham fans have been allocated the Main Stand as well as the Gil Merrick Stand Upper and the current home section of the Gil Merrick Stand Lower at the Railway End of the ground. The away section of the Gil Merrick Stand Lower will not be used.
Coventry will have use of the Kop Stand as they have had for their home games this season, with the option of using the Tilton Road End if required.
The game has also been confirmed as a standard Saturday 15:00 GMT kick-off.
In a club statement, Birmingham City said: "Both clubs are conscious of the unique circumstances of this match.
"Coventry and Blues have worked closely together this season in making the groundshare arrangement as successful as possible, developing a friendly and productive relationship between the clubs.
"And we will continue that work for this tie, to ensure a great experience for all supporters on what has already become an eagerly awaited local derby.
"Both Coventry and ourselves hope that all supporters will embrace the uniqueness of the game and make it a memorable show of unity in football."
It's good to share
- After Old Trafford was bombed during World War Two, Manchester United shared neighbours Manchester City's then home at Maine Road. A crowd of 81,962 saw their game with Arsenal in January 1948 and remains United's record 'home' crowd - and the second highest gate ever for an English league game.
- Charlton Athletic left The Valley in September 1985 to share with south London rivals Crystal Palace. They were at Selhurst Park until Wimbledon moved in as new tenants in 1992. The Addicks then spent a further half season sharing with West Ham at Upton Park before returning to The Valley in December 1992.
- After leaving Plough Lane in 1991, Wimbledon spent 12 seasons sharing with Palace, before being allowed to relocate to Milton Keynes in 2003. Wimbledon and Palace spent seven seasons in the same division in that era - in which Palace played eight away games at Selhurst Park, seven in the league and another in the League Cup in October 1994.
- Chester spent two seasons playing in Division Three at Macclesfield's Moss Rose from August 1990 to May 1992 - a 74-mile round trip. When Macclesfield then won the Conference two seasons later to earn promotion to the Football League, they were denied as their ground was considered not up to league standard.
- Brighton spent 14 years between leaving the Goldstone Ground in 1997 and moving into their current stadium at Falmer in 2011. The first two of those years, before moving to the Withdean Athletics Stadium, were spent making the 148-mile round trip to Gillingham for home games.
- Coventry previously made the near 70-mile round trip to Sixfields to groundshare with Northampton for the whole 2013-14 season and the opening two home games of the following campaign, before returning to the Ricoh Arena in September 2014.