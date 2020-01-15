Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham striker set for short lay-off with ankle ligament injury

Aleksandar Mitrovic signed a new five-year contract at Fulham earlier this season

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic may not be out of action for as long as originally feared with an ankle injury.

The Serbia international was taken off on a stretcher with ligament damage in the closing stages of his side's 1-0 win at Hull City on Saturday.

Manager Scott Parker confirmed the 25-year-old should be in contention for a return in two to three weeks.

"Initially, we were nervous and he left the stadium in a boot," said Parker. "But he's quite robust."

Mitrovic is the joint-leading goalscorer in the Championship with 18 in 26 appearances this season.

"It is not ideal when your leading goalscorer gets injured," Parker told BBC Radio London.

"We were worried it might have be a little bit longer but, although there is damage there, we hope we can turn him around in a few weeks."

Fulham are fourth in the table, seven points off the automatic promotion places. They host Middlesbrough on Friday before a London derby at Charlton on Wednesday.