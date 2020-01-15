Jordan Tillson: Midfielder leaves Exeter City to join Ross County

Jordan Tillson leaves Exeter after 136 appearances

Ross County have bolstered their squad for the second half of the Scottish Premiership season by signing Exeter City stalwart Jordan Tillson.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder played 136 games in seven-and-a-half years with the English League Two side.

He could be joined by Coll Donaldson, with the Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender discussing a move with County.

"Jordan has had great experience in English Football," said co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell.

"He came to us very well recommended and we really look forward to him joining up with the group."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.