Charlie Mulgrew: Blackburn defender ends Wigan loan spell

Charlie Mulgrew has scored 27 goals in 108 appearances for Blackburn

Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew has returned to parent club Blackburn Rovers after cutting short his loan spell at Wigan Athletic.

The 33-year-old former Celtic player signed a season-long loan deal in August with Paul Cook's Latics.

Mulgrew made 13 appearances for Championship strugglers Wigan, who are 23rd and two points from safety.

As he also played in Blackburn's first game of the season, he cannot feature for any other club this term.

Rules permit players to play for a maximum of two clubs during the same season.