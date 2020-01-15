Macclesfield Town: Winding-up petition over unpaid tax adjourned for 10th time

Macclesfield are currently 22nd in League Two and five points off the relegation places

A winding-up petition served to Macclesfield Town over an unpaid tax bill has been adjourned by the High Court for the 10th time.

A lawyer representing the Silkmen told the court the club intends to sell shares and have accepted an offer.

HM Revenue & Customs' petition, which was backed by ex-boss Sol Campbell, will now be reconsidered on 25 March.

Judge Mark Mullen agreed an HMRC request to adjourn the case in order to give the club time to settle debts.

At an earlier hearing the court was told that Macclesfield owed a "very large" amount of tax, and over £180,000 to Campbell, who is now manager of Southend United.

But the case was put back last month after Macclesfield claimed they had already paid what was owed in order to allow time for the money to clear.

A tumultuous time off the field has already seen The Silkmen deducted six points by the English Football League, with a further four points suspended, over non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil a League Two fixture against Crewe.

Their match against Plymouth was later postponed after the club were handed a "zero capacity notice" for their Moss Rose home by the local Safety Advisory Group.

Macclesfield, who are currently without a permanent manager after boss Daryl McMahon resigned and just five points above the relegation zone, have said they will appeal against their points deduction.