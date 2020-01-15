Ballymena United: Mayse and McGinty leave Sky Blues

Mayse joined Ballymena from Dungannon Swifts before the 2018-19 season

Ballymena United midfielders Ryan Mayse and Shane McGinty have left the Sky Blues after 18 months at the club.

Mayse joins former club Ballinamallard United on loan until the end of the season as the Fermanagh side seek promotion from the Championship.

McGinty has been released, with the club website stating that he wishes to "consider his footballing options".

The Sky Blues have also brought Crusaders defender Kyle Owens back to the Showgrounds on loan.

Centre-back Owens joined the Crues in 2018 having spent two seasons with Ballymena, making 37 appearances.

United are enduring a difficult season and currently sit eighth in the table, 12 points off the top six.

"The long and short of it is that over the last period they have not had as much game time as they'd like, and both men committed themselves to travelling a massive distance to training and matches," manager David Jeffrey told the club.

"Going forward they wanted more regular football and something which would maybe suit them better logistically."