Michael O'Connor: Salford City sign midfielder from Lincoln City

O'Connor won promotion to League One with Lincoln City last season

Salford City have signed midfielder Michael O'Connor from League One side Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee on a deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old won promotion with the Imps last season, as well as with Rotherham United in 2012-13.

"I've had two promotions from League Two, I know what it takes to get promotion from this league," O'Connor told the club website.

Salford are 14th in the league, eight points adrift of the play-off places.

"I've come here with the belief that I can help the team push on trying to get to the play-offs this year," the former Northern Ireland international added.

"It's a big ask, but I'm looking forward to the challenge."

O'Connor came through as a youth player at Crewe Alexandra, where he made over 80 appearances, before spending three years at Scunthorpe United.

After two years with Rotherham, which ended with promotion to the Championship via the play-offs, he stayed in League One with Port Vale for a similar period, before moving to Notts County, and later to Lincoln, where he helped them win promotion in his first season.

