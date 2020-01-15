Harry Bunn: English forward joins Kilmarnock for rest of season

Harry Bunn previously worked with Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer at Huddersfield

English forward Harry Bunn has reunited with Alex Dyer after becoming the new Kilmarnock manager's first signing.

Bunn moves to the Scottish Premiership side for the rest of the season after being without a club following Bury's demise in August.

The 27-year-old previously made 98 appearances for Huddersfield Town, where Dyer was assistant manager.

"Harry is a very good player, who can create and score goals and and will fit into our style of play," Dyer said.

Bunn added: "I'm really excited for my taste of Scottish football and all the challenges ahead."

Bunn came through the youth ranks at Manchester City but failed to make a first-team breakthrough and had loan spells at several English clubs before joining Huddersfield for a three-year spell in 2014.