Gedson Fernandes: Tottenham complete loan move for Benfica midfielder

Tottenham have signed midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica for 18 months.

The 21-year-old made his debut for Benfica last season and Spurs have the option to make his signing permanent at the end of the loan period.

Fernandes won the Portuguese title with Benfica last season and has played 53 times for the club.

He is the club's first signing since the appointment of manager Jose Mourinho.

