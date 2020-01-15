Scottish Gossip: St Johnstone, Aberdeen, Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, Dundee United, Peterhead, Cove Rangers

St Johnstone winger Matty Kennedy has opted for a move to Aberdeen over Hearts. The 25-year-old will soon sign a pre-contract to joins the Dons in the summer, but manager Derek McInnes will try to get him on board before this weekend. (Sun)

Rangers full-back Borna Barisic - linked with a move to Roma - has been told by the Ibrox club he won't be sold for any price this month. (Daily Record)

Striker Vakoun Bayo has requested a loan move away from Celtic after making just 13 appearances since his arrival from Slovakian side Dunajska Streda last January. (Sun)

Irish striker Aidan Keena, who left Hearts to join Hartlepool United last week, says he "could never get hold of" manager Daniel Stendel and was told his Tynecastle career was over by Craig Levein. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel says he treated Christophe Berra with respect, despite the skipper's "hurt and anger" at being told he was surplus to requirements and ordered to train with the reserves. (Daily Express, print edition)

Dundee United assistant manager Lee McCulloch has backed Tannadice striker Lawrence Shankland to lead Scotland's attack in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel in March. (Scotsman, subscription required)

Former Hearts and Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty's move to Sunderland is "a disaster waiting to happen", says his ex-Ibrox and Northern Ireland team-mate Gareth McAuley. (Daily Star, print edition)

Striker and captain Rory McAllister is set to leave Peterhead for Cove Rangers after the League Two leaders had a five-figure bid accepted for the 32-year-old. (Press and Journal, print edition)