Darren Randolph: West Ham re-sign goalkeeper from Middlesbrough

Darren Randolph made 110 appearances for Middlesbrough

West Ham United have signed Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Championship side Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of £4m.

The 32-year-old made 42 appearances for the Hammers between 2015 and 2017, before moving to Boro in a £5m deal.

He rejoins the London Stadium side on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

"I had no hesitation in coming back," Randolph said. "This opportunity was simply too good to turn down."

Randolph's arrival comes with the Hammers' first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski out with a hip injury.

Poland international Fabianski, 34, suffered a reaction when taking a goal-kick during the 1-0 Premier League loss at Sheffield United.

Randolph has not played since 24 November because of a thigh injury, but is expected to be available for Saturday's home league game against Everton (15:00 GMT).

The former Birmingham and Motherwell keeper played in West Ham's final game at Upton Park in 2016 - a pulsating 3-2 win over Manchester United - and their first fixture at London Stadium, a Europa League qualifying win over Slovenian side NK Domzale.

"West Ham is a massive club, with fantastic supporters and an excellent squad of players," Randolph added.

"It's a great challenge for me. I am really looking forward to working with the goalkeepers here and helping the team in any way I can."

