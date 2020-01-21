Manchester United v Burnley

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will miss a Premier League home game for the first time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United's top scorer Marcus Rashford is expected to be out for at least two months with a stress fracture in his back.

Defender Victor Lindelof is a doubt due to illness, with Eric Bailly or Phil Jones set to deputise.

Burnley have no new injury concerns for the trip to Old Trafford, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson nearing match fitness following a thigh problem.

Ashley Barnes faces up to a month out following a hernia operation.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: After events at Anfield, all eyes are on Manchester United's reaction, made the more challenging by the extended absence of top scorer Marcus Rashford, who incredibly has contributed to half of their Premier League goals this season.

Only Crystal Palace have won a league game at Old Trafford in the current campaign, but too many draws are a source of huge frustration. To stay in the race for fourth place, this is the type of fixture they have to be winning.

United's inability to keep a clean sheet, with just four recorded all season, will give Burnley encouragement as they look to build on Sunday's crucial victory over Leicester, which ended a run of four consecutive defeats.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on reports Marcus Rashford was injured before sustaining a back problem against Wolves: "He's not had that injury before.

"He complained a little bit after Burnley, he felt it the first time, and we managed him as well as we could then, he had some days off for treatment, taken off in games and suddenly this was a new injury.

"He didn't have any injuries before then."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Clarets will be invigorated from their great win at the weekend when they came back from a goal down to beat Leicester, and I have a feeling they will make life difficult for United.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Ride bassist Steve Queralt

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are aiming to do the league double against Burnley for the first time since 1976, following a 2-0 win at Turf Moor last month.

Burnley are winless in 15 top-flight away meetings since a 5-2 victory in September 1962 (D7, L8).

The Clarets have drawn on their last three league visits to Old Trafford, throwing away a two-goal lead in the past two seasons.

Burnley were victorious in the first Premier League meeting but are since winless in all 10 (D4, L6).

Manchester United

Manchester United have won three and lost three of their past six league matches.

United's tally of 34 points is their lowest after 23 matches of a top-flight season since 1989-90.

However, the Red Devils have sustained just one home defeat in the Premier League this season, 2-1 to Crystal Palace on 24 August.

They can score four goals in three consecutive home league fixtures for the first time since November 1997.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was made permanent manager in March 2019, United have lost 11 of 31 league games (W11, D9), while their tally of 42 points ranks them eighth in the division.

They have been awarded nine penalties this season, four more than any other Premier League team. However, United have missed four of those penalties.

Anthony Martial has scored in all three of his Premier League games against Burnley.

Marcus Rashford has missed just 15 of United's 148 league games since his debut.

Burnley