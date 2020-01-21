Charlton Athletic v Fulham (Wed)

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney is the Whites' joint second-highest goalscorer this season, with six goals

Charlton Athletic trio Chuks Aneke (groin), Josh Cullen (ankle) and Chris Solly (illness) are back in training.

Lyle Taylor (thigh) is also closing in on a return but fellow striker Macauley Bonne (hamstring) is sidelined.

Fulham will assess winger Anthony Knockaert, who went off with a hamstring injury during Friday's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic (ankle) is out, but Terence Kongolo could make his debut after joining on loan.

Defender Steven Sessegnon (thigh), midfielder Harrison Reed (calf) and forward Aboubakar Kamara (ankle) are doubts for the Whites, who are four points off the automatic promotion places after winning three of their past four league games.

Charlton, meanwhile, have won just one of their past 16 matches in the Championship, dropping from seventh to 19th in the table in the process.

Match facts