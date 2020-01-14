Inter Milan 4-1 Cagliari: Romelu Lukaku scores in 21 seconds in Coppa Italia win
-
- From the section European Football
Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice - including a goal after 21 seconds - as Inter Milan eased into the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with a 4-1 win over Cagliari.
The 26-year-old slotted the first after a terrible backpass by Christian Oliva and Borja Valero tapped in for 2-0.
Lukaku headed in his second, Oliva struck low to make it 3-1 before Andrea Ranocchia's header sealed the win.
Lukaku has now scored 18 goals in 25 appearances for the Italian side.
Holders Lazio cruised to a 4-0 victory over Serie B strugglers Cremonese, Italy international Ciro Immobile scoring from the spot in the comfortable victory.
And in Tuesday's other match, Lorenzo Insigne scored with two penalty kicks as Napoli defeated Perugia 2-0. Napoli's former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina saved a spot-kick from Pietro Iemmello.
League champions and 13-time winners Juventus are at home to Udinese in their last-16 match on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 2GodínBooked at 65mins
- 13Ranocchia
- 37Skriniar
- 19Lazaro
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forSensiat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20Valero
- 21DimarcoSubstituted forBiraghiat 78'minutes
- 9Lukaku
- 7SánchezSubstituted forEspositoat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 6de Vrij
- 10Martínez
- 12Sensi
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 31Pirola
- 32Agoume
- 34Biraghi
- 46Berni
- 87Candreva
- 95Bastoni
Cagliari
- 90Olsen
- 24Faragò
- 40Walukiewicz
- 19Pisacane
- 22LykogiannisBooked at 46mins
- 18NándezSubstituted forBirsaat 80'minutes
- 17Oliva
- 21IonitaSubstituted forGeraldino dos Santos Galvãoat 80'minutes
- 4Nainggolan
- 29CastroSubstituted forRogat 45'minutes
- 9Cerri
Substitutes
- 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 6Rog
- 8Cigarini
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
- 14Birsa
- 15Klavan
- 28Cragno
- 33Pellegrini
- 99Simeone
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14