Italian Coppa Italia
Inter Milan4Cagliari1

Inter Milan 4-1 Cagliari: Romelu Lukaku scores in 21 seconds in Coppa Italia win

Romelu Lukaku
Inter Milan signed Romelu Lukaku for £74m from Manchester United in the summer

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice - including a goal after 21 seconds - as Inter Milan eased into the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with a 4-1 win over Cagliari.

The 26-year-old slotted the first after a terrible backpass by Christian Oliva and Borja Valero tapped in for 2-0.

Lukaku headed in his second, Oliva struck low to make it 3-1 before Andrea Ranocchia's header sealed the win.

Lukaku has now scored 18 goals in 25 appearances for the Italian side.

Holders Lazio cruised to a 4-0 victory over Serie B strugglers Cremonese, Italy international Ciro Immobile scoring from the spot in the comfortable victory.

And in Tuesday's other match, Lorenzo Insigne scored with two penalty kicks as Napoli defeated Perugia 2-0. Napoli's former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina saved a spot-kick from Pietro Iemmello.

League champions and 13-time winners Juventus are at home to Udinese in their last-16 match on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2GodínBooked at 65mins
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 37Skriniar
  • 19Lazaro
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forSensiat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20Valero
  • 21DimarcoSubstituted forBiraghiat 78'minutes
  • 9Lukaku
  • 7SánchezSubstituted forEspositoat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6de Vrij
  • 10Martínez
  • 12Sensi
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 31Pirola
  • 32Agoume
  • 34Biraghi
  • 46Berni
  • 87Candreva
  • 95Bastoni

Cagliari

  • 90Olsen
  • 24Faragò
  • 40Walukiewicz
  • 19Pisacane
  • 22LykogiannisBooked at 46mins
  • 18NándezSubstituted forBirsaat 80'minutes
  • 17Oliva
  • 21IonitaSubstituted forGeraldino dos Santos Galvãoat 80'minutes
  • 4Nainggolan
  • 29CastroSubstituted forRogat 45'minutes
  • 9Cerri

Substitutes

  • 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
  • 6Rog
  • 8Cigarini
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
  • 14Birsa
  • 15Klavan
  • 28Cragno
  • 33Pellegrini
  • 99Simeone
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamCagliari
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Tuesday 14th January 2020

