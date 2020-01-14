Football gossip: Eriksen, Cavani, Lacazette, Guardiola, Solskjaer

Paris St-Germain are ready to rival Inter Milan for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. (Mirror)

Miguel Angel Gil Marin, the chief executive of Atletico Madrid, was in Paris to negotiate a deal with PSG for their Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, 32. (Marca)

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, 28, is an option for Atletico Madrid if they are unable to get a deal for Cavani over the line. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City have ruled out any chance of England centre-back John Stones, 25, leaving to join Arsenal in this transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)

Manager Pep Guardiola has no intention of quitting Manchester City at the end of this season and fully intends to see through his contract that runs until 2021. (Telegraph)

Chelsea are unlikely to exercise their £40m buy-back option for Dutch defender Nathan Ake, 24, and will not be bidding for Bournemouth team-mate and English striker, Callum Wilson, 27. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward was spotted travelling to France via Eurostar amid speculation the club are looking to sign Lille's French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 20. (Star)

United would have to pay £5m to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Sun)

The Norwegian manager says United are still a force in the transfer market. (Independent)

The agent of United's Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 20, has been pictured at Inter Milan with the player set to leave Old Trafford. (Mirror)

Rangers' Northern Ireland defender Danny Finlayson, 18, and Scottish left-back Matthew Shiels, 19, are set for loan spells with American side Orange County. (Daily Record)

Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela would welcome Sevilla's Mexican forward Javier Hernandez to the city, even if the 31-year-old ends up playing for rivals LA Galaxy. (ESPN)

Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, 29, will not be involved in Cardiff City's FA Cup third-round replay with Carlisle on Wednesday as speculation regarding a move to West Ham continues. (Wales Online)

Parma's Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, 30, is a target for Inter Milan.(Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has backed Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams, 19, for an England Euro 2020 call-up. (Talksport)

