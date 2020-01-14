Tabea Kemme: Knee injury forces Arsenal midfielder to retire

Tabea Kemme won the Champions League in 2010 and Olympic gold in 2016

Arsenal midfielder Tabea Kemme has announced her retirement from football due to an ongoing knee injury.

The 28-year-old German joined the club in July 2018 but the debilitating injury reduced her career in England to just a handful of appearances.

Before moving to north London, Kemme played 145 times for Turbine Potsdam and won the Uefa Women's Champions League with the club in 2010.

Kemme also won gold with her country at the 2016 Olympic games.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Kemme wrote: "A decision made with tears but also joy.

"After 14 years of competitive sport, which was very formative for me, a prolonged knee injury means I'm unable to continue playing top-level football.

"This chapter has now ended. Now there are exciting times ahead for me. My new chapter has already begun."