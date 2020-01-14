FAI talks with UEFA over financial issues 'constructive' - Ross

The FAI's executive lead Paul Cooke (right) had admitted that the association could potentially face liquidation if they cannot get their financial issues sorted

The crisis-hit Football Association of Ireland is "on a pathway to a possible solution", says Irish Sports Minister Shane Ross after meeting with Uefa.

The FAI is at risk of insolvency amid a financial crisis and outgoing president Donal Conway said the association's situation was "bleak but fixable".

It was revealed in December that the FAI face debts of up to 62m euro.

Speaking to RTE, Minister Ross said that the government would not bail the FAI out but talks were "constructive".

Uefa's meeting with Minister Ross was also attended by new FAI chairman Roy Barrett and Irish Minister of State Brendan Griffin.

The Government will meet with principal creditors Bank of Ireland on Wednesday as they continue to work on a resolution to the association's financial problems.

"We think that the constructive nature of the meeting indicated that all four stakeholders are absolutely united in the determination to do what has to be done for Irish soccer, particularly from our point of view for the grassroots," said Minister Ross.

"We are very encouraged by what has happened, we want to make sure that soccer at the grassroots is preserved, we want to make sure that the interests of the staff who have served the FAI very, very well in the past and hopefully in the future are protected as well.

"We look forward to that happening and we anticipate that within days we will have another meeting, possibly with members of UEFA, and then finally, if we do make substantial progress, we will hopefully have a meeting with all the stakeholders together."