Neco Williams: Ian Rush backs Liverpool starlet for Wales Euro 2020 call

Wales Under-19 right-back Neco Williams is happy going forward having played as a winger and attacking midfielder in his younger days

Ian Rush believes Liverpool's Neco Williams could make a late surge into the Wales squad for Euro 2020.

Defender Williams, 18, has made two cup appearances for Liverpool this season having come through the Reds' academy.

The Wrexham product is yet to win an under-21 cap - but Wales and Liverpool legend Rush says he is in the reckoning for a senior cap.

"I think Ryan Giggs has got to look at him," Rush said.

"He's a great player. He's getting better all the time and it all comes down to confidence.

"I'm sure that Jurgen (Klopp) has made him a very confident player."

Williams, who began training with Liverpool when aged six, made his first-team debut in the 5-5 draw with Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in October.

He marked the occasion by setting up the 94th-minute equaliser from Divock Origi which prompted a penalty shootout that Liverpool won.

Williams impressed again as a much-changed Liverpool side beat Everton 1-0 in the FA Cup earlier this month.

The right-back played for Wales Under-19s in the most recent international break but Rush believes he could challenge the likes of Connor Roberts and Chris Gunter for opportunities in Giggs' squad.

"He's learning from some great players day in, day out so I think it's only a matter of time now before the under-21s and if he's got anything about him, which he has, he'll be thinking, 'I want to get in the Euros'," he added.

"You've got to aim for the top and these competitions don't happen every year.

"You've got to be given a chance and you've got to take the chance as well. I'd love to see him on that plane."