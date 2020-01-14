All-Island League: Backers to hold 'stakeholder summits' to gauge opinion

Linfield lost to Dundalk over two legs in the inaugural cross-border Champions Cup in November

The All-Island League Advocacy Group are to hold a series of "stakeholder summits" to assess the viability of and appetite for cross-border competition.

The first set of meetings will be held in Belfast, Dublin and Dundalk in late January, with more events scheduled up until the end of March.

The Group are focusing on "cross-border competition as a means of improving the welfare of domestic football".

They will meet with the IFA and FAI and the N Ireland and Republic Governments.

Among the other interested parties the Advocacy Group plan to hold talks with with are players, coaches, supporters, broadcasters, sponsors and media.

At the end of October the Irish Football Association said it would not sanction any of its member clubs to take part in a proposed all-island Football League as proposed by Irish businessman Kieran Lucid.

Several Irish League clubs attended an information evening about the proposals in Dundalk and the IFA were also briefed about the plans.

The proposals as presented in October centred on an all-island 14-team Premier Division, with two 10-team regional leagues below it.